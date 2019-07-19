Man rescued from Kettering flat after gas leak

Police officers rescued a man from a flat in Kettering this morning after a gas leak.

Police were called to a property in School Lane, Kettering, at 7am today (Friday) after a report of a concern for public safety and welfare.

Firefighters at the scene of the gas leak in School Lane, Kettering. Picture by Cameron Walton

Officers attended and assisted one man out of a flat within the property, who was taken to hospital suffering the effects of gas (carbon monoxide) inhalation.

The officers who helped the man are also being checked over as a precautionary measure.

Three appliances from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and a gas engineer attended, with the building evacuated shortly before 8am as a precaution.

Safety checks were carried out and the building ventilated, with residents able to return to their flats by 10.30am.

School Lane was temporarily closed while the incident was dealt with, due to the number of emergency vehicles in attendance, and it looks to have been reopened now.