Man hurt in ‘incident with cow’ near Thrapston

A man was flown to hospital yesterday after he was hurt in an ‘incident with a cow’.

The Magpas air ambulance landed in a rural location north-east of Thrapston yesterday (Thursday) at about 9.15am after being alerted to the fact a man in his 50s had been injured in an incident involving a cow.

The enhanced medical team assessed the patient and provided him with pain relief at the scene, working alongside an EMAS paramedic crew and a community first responder, before airlifting the man to Peterborough City Hospital.

He was in a stable condition upon arrival.

EMAS has been contacted for more information.