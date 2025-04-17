Man attacked with baseball bat in Kettering street after trying to stop fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Investigations into a baseball bat attack in a Kettering street, which left a man with significant bruising, has led to a CCTV image being released.

The man was in Rockingham Road when he stepped in during an argument between a man and a woman on Sunday, February 2.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the incident.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “During the early hours of Sunday, February 2, a man intervened in an argument between a man and a woman, which resulted in him being struck on the arm with a baseball bat, causing significant bruising, and being pushed, causing grazing.

Rockingham Road Kettering - CCTV from Northants Police

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 25000066130.