Make arrangements to get to Gretton Flower festival

After a year of tending and care, St James Church, Gretton flower festival has burst into life this weekend (July 28, 29 and 30).

Celebrating Pleasures and Pastimes, the church has been decorated with thousands of blooms, creations of village flower arrangers and their friends.

The annual event attracts about 1,000 visitor to the three-day festival which includes crafts, a prize draw and a build a scarecrow competition.

Tomorrow (Saturday) displays decorating the church will be open to visitors from 10am to 5pm alongside a stall selling more than 100 hand-made gifts created by villager Mary Kerfoot.

Mary said: “I can’t be creative in flowers but I can work in fabric.

“All of the proceeds from my stall will go to the church.

“It’s taken a lot of time and effort. I’ve been working on the items for months and even took the patchwork on holiday to Vietnam to finish it off.”

From midday there will be various stalls and refreshments from the Vintage Cafe and lunches will be served in the Old School Garden, next to the church.

On the village green from 10am there is a scarecrow display made by residents with judging and prizes awarded at 4pm.

The church re-opens on Sunday from 10am to 5pm with stalls, lunches and teas served from midday.

Alan Wheeler church warden of St James Church, Gretton Flower Festival

Gretton Silver Band will play on the green at 3pm and the weekend comes to a crescendo with Songs Of Praise at 6.30pm.

Church warden Alan Wheeler said: “Last year we made £3,500. Every six weeks we hold a coffee morning to fundraise for the flowers.

“The ladies of the village and their friends then create the amazing displays with such imagination.

“We welcome everyone to come along and enjoy the church with its peace and tranquility.”

Paper Roses - the origami display

He added: “I’d like to thank everyone who has played any part of the weekend, especially the Watt family who have generously allowed us use their garden and kitchen for the lunches.

Sunday sees the final service for the Rev Sian Reading who is leaving her churches in Gretton, Rockingham, Cottingham and East Carlton after 14 years.