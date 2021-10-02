Major Northampton road cordoned off with police at scene

A large section of a main Northampton road has been cordoned off by Northants Police this evening (Saturday, October 2).

Officers have taped off the road from the White Elephant junction, along Kingsley Park Terrace from Oliver Street to Oakwood Road at its junction with Kettering Road.

A witness said that police are concentrating their investigations between Ottoman Kitchen and the Lord Byron pub.

Where the road has been closed

Northamptonshire Police said: "Due to an ongoing police Incident Kettering Road, Northampton has been closed between Oakwood Road and Oliver Street."

More to follow.

The Kettering Road has been closed at The White Elephant junction