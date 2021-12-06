Passengers face major disruption from Corby and Wellingborough during Monday's morning rush-hour

Train passengers at Corby and Wellingborough are being urged "check before you travel" as over-running engineering works caused a raft of cancellations for commuters on Monday morning (December 6).

East Midlands Railway says no Connect 360 services between Corby and London will be able run until around 9am and normal services are not expected to resume until 10.30am.

The operator issued a statement at 6am said it is trying to source buses to take stranded passengers between Corby and Kettering and "some" of its InterCity services will call at Wellingborough.

A spokesman said: "There are engineering works that haven't finished on time between Corby and Kettering and is disrupting our trains on the EMR Connect route.

"Our InterCity mainline services are running as normal.

"At present Network Rail are working to try and complete these works as soon as possible.

"We can not run any of our electric trains in this area until the engineering works have finished.

"We have arranged for passengers to be able to use your ticket on Thameslink services between London St Pancras and Bedford and we are adding extra stops to some of our Intercity services to keep you on the move."

Passengers can check the current situation on the East Midlands Railway website or by clicking National Rail enquiries journey planner.