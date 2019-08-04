Main road through Corby closed after flooding

Oakley Road in Corby is closed this evening because of flooding.

The road is shut at the junction with Gainsborough Road next to Lidl.

Heavy rainfall at teatime today (Sunday, August 4) caused the road to become water logged - following years of issues at the trouble-spot.

Some youngsters were even seen playing in the water this evening.

The fire bridge and police have closed the road and it is expected to reopen by the morning.

The threat of thunder has now passed but there is expected to be some rain during the day tomorrow.