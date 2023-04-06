News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
6 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
9 minutes ago New Olaparib cancer drug offered on NHS in England and Wales
1 hour ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday

Main road into Kettering closed for 10 nights for railway bridge repairs

The temporary closure starts on Good Friday

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read

A main route in and out of Kettering is due to be closed for 10 nights to allow for repairs to the railway bridge.

Network Rail has applied for the temporary overnight closure so workers can rectify damage to the brick bridge after it was hit by lorries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite clear warning signs to use the centre of the road and high signs in metric and imperial measurements, the arched bridge has had bricks dislodged from the structure.

Northampton Road bridge will be repaired during 10 nights of closures to one of Kettering's main routes into the townNorthampton Road bridge will be repaired during 10 nights of closures to one of Kettering's main routes into the town
Northampton Road bridge will be repaired during 10 nights of closures to one of Kettering's main routes into the town
Most Popular

The road is scheduled to be closed for 10 days starting tomorrow (Friday, April, 7) from 6pm to 5am. Work is due to finish on Monday, April 17.

Warning signs above the bridge show a height restriction of 12ft 9in and 3.9m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Confusingly, yellow signs warning of the closure have been placed as vehicles approach Lake Avenue indicating that the stretch of road to Bowhill to Lake Avenue is to be closed.

Motorists will be diverted to use Rothwell Road instead.

Warning signs have not been placed before the Northampton Road bridgeWarning signs have not been placed before the Northampton Road bridge
Warning signs have not been placed before the Northampton Road bridge
Warning signs tell drivers of high vehicles to move into the middle of the roadWarning signs tell drivers of high vehicles to move into the middle of the road
Warning signs tell drivers of high vehicles to move into the middle of the road
Network RailKetteringMotoristsWork