Main road into Kettering closed for 10 nights for railway bridge repairs

A main route in and out of Kettering is due to be closed for 10 nights to allow for repairs to the railway bridge.

Network Rail has applied for the temporary overnight closure so workers can rectify damage to the brick bridge after it was hit by lorries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite clear warning signs to use the centre of the road and high signs in metric and imperial measurements, the arched bridge has had bricks dislodged from the structure.

Northampton Road bridge will be repaired during 10 nights of closures to one of Kettering's main routes into the town

The road is scheduled to be closed for 10 days starting tomorrow (Friday, April, 7) from 6pm to 5am. Work is due to finish on Monday, April 17.

Warning signs above the bridge show a height restriction of 12ft 9in and 3.9m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confusingly, yellow signs warning of the closure have been placed as vehicles approach Lake Avenue indicating that the stretch of road to Bowhill to Lake Avenue is to be closed.

Motorists will be diverted to use Rothwell Road instead.

Warning signs have not been placed before the Northampton Road bridge