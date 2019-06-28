Madness, Nile Rodgers & Chic: Here's everything you need to know about the Franklin's Gardens gigs this weekend

Thousands of music fans are set to descend on Franklin's Gardens tonight (Friday) and Sunday to enjoy this year's open-air summer gigs.

Here is everything you need to know.

MADNESS

Date: Friday, June 28

Times:

Gates 4.30pm

Madness frontman Suggs

Lightning Seeds 7:15pm

Madness 8:30pm

Concert due to end 10pm

Weather: Highs of 23C at 5pm, dropping to 17C by 10pm

Nile Rodgers has worked with artists including David Bowie, Daft Punk and Madonna, as well as selling millions with his band Chic

Food and drink: Only water in sealed, plastic bottles will be allowed into the stadium – under 500ml.

How to get there:

BY CAR (M1 MOTORWAY)

Franklin's Gardens has over 1,500 spaces available across six car parks, all within walking distance of the stadium itself. Given that Franklin's Gardens is in a residential area of the town, Saints strongly urge all supporters to use the club's car parks. Should they choose not to do so, supporters must park with due care and respect to the needs of local residents and businesses.

Exit the M1 at junction 15a or 16 and follow the signs to Northampton and Sixfields, or alternatively follow the brown rugby ball signs. At third roundabout after leaving the motorway, turn right onto A5076 (next to the Sixfields football stadium).

Go straight over the mini roundabout onto Edgar Mobbs Way where the stadium car parks are clearly signposted. Media access parking is located in Car Park D, on the left hand side, opposite the pay and display car park.

Please use the postcode NN5 5JT for satellite navigation devices, as most systems will take you to the main entrance of the ground not the car parks.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

On leaving Northampton Train Station there is a taxi rank available, or alternatively you can catch the Number 9 bus from the other side of the main road.

If you are able, walking to the ground from the train station takes just 10 minutes. Simply turn right out of the station onto Weedon Road and follow that round to the stadium.

Be sure to cross over to the left-hand side of the road (where the Thomas A Beckett pub is situated) to avoid confusion. Franklin’s Gardens can then be clearly seen on the left hand side of this road.

Tickets:

Limited tickets available on the door

NILE RODGERS & CHIC

Date: Sunday, June 30

Times:

Gates 4.30pm

Sigala 6.45pm

Nile Rodgers will finish at approximately 10pm

Weather: Highs of 21C at 5pm, dropping to 17C by 10pm

Food and drink: Only water in sealed, plastic bottles will be allowed into the stadium – under 500ml.

How to get there:

