‘Made in Wellingborough’ organisers to consult community on how to spend almost £900,000

Wellingborough residents, community groups and organisations have been invited to have their say on how a pot of nearly £900,000 for the arts should be spent.

The period of consultation comes after the announcement that community-led arts programme Made in Corby is to expand to include Wellingborough.

Made in Corby was awarded £873,383 of National Lottery funding through Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme (CPP).

Helen Willmott, programme director, said: “We really want to make sure that this exciting new programme is led by the people of Wellingborough and is reflective of their hopes and ambitions for the area.

“This is the first of many opportunities in the coming months to come and have a chat with the team and get involved.”

At a free ticketed event, organisers of the Wellingborough programme will hold an open meeting to consult as many organisations, community group, Wellingborough-based artists, arts groups, community venues and residents as possible.

The Arts Council England’s CPP scheme investment will fund a programme that aims to engage new audiences and participants in cultural activities and events that are chosen by, and created with, local people.

With the £873,383 funding, Made in Corby will expand its current CPP activity to include Wellingborough, working with new partners to deliver a programme of events and workshops including ‘participatory’ arts festivals, and artist commissions to bring local stories to life.

Funding for Wellingborough via Made in Corby was clinched by Groundwork Northamptonshire working with a number of county organisations for the investment of just under £900,000 of the four-year programme of new cultural activities for Wellingborough residents.

Groundwork Northamptonshire have been managing the Made in Corby programme for the past six years.

The community-led programme works in partnership with residents to co-commission a wide range of events and activities, from regular workshops for older people and early years to large scale events.

The first consultation takes place on Wednesday, November 13 from 4pm to 6pm at The Wellingborough Museum, 12 Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XB

Free tickets can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wellingborough-cpp-open-meeting-tickets-75827101903.

For further information about Made in Corby go to www.madeincorby.co.uk.