The motorway at junction 13 has reopened after an accident which injured five people this morning.

The crash at around 7.20am on Wednesday closed the M1 southbound between J14 and J13 for around six hours as emergency services cleared the way.

The scene of the crash via @BedsFire

An air ambulance was used to help as five were injured in the crash.

The road reopened at around 1.30pm.