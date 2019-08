A major route between Kettering and Corby is closed after a lorry overturned.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area around the A6003/A43 roundabout after the incident at around 2.25pm today (Thursday).

Emergency services at the scene. Credit: Northants999Vids

The A43 northbound is currently closed at Barford Bridge, and southbound from Oakley Hay to Barford Bridge.

Updates to follow.