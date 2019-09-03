Long wait for Irthlingborough boy’s haircut nearly over

A Irthingborough boy, who has grown his hair for two years, will have his hair chopped for charity this week.

Rousso Burns was inspired when he saw a boy on TV who had been raising money for a cancer charity.

Rousso's hair has been left to grow for nearly two years

When his mum Maria had told him it was time to go the hairdressers he informed her that he was going to grow his hair.

Now Rousso’s hair reaches past his shoulders and is about a foot long.

The nine-year-old, who starts as a pupil at Wellingborough School this term, said: “I started growing my hair for a sponsored cut, almost two years ago, to raise money for Children with Cancer.

“I decided to donate my long hair to the Little Princess Trust and my hair will be used in making a wig for children with cancer.

Rugby player Rousso at the start of his hair growing

“So far I’ve raised £630 but I want to raise £1,500.

“The reason I’m doing it is because I figured out how many people have died of cancer and I was heartbroken.

“When my mum told me it was time for a hair cut, I said no I’m growing it to raise money.

“I’m nervous and excited about having my hair cut. I’ve got used to having it long.”

Rugby-playing Rousso has had to put his hair up and wear a skull cap when competing for his Wellingborough Rugby Club team.

His older brothers Robert and Ryan and dad Gerry are all supporting Rousso.

There will be cut-by-cut live streaming the chop on his Instagram and Facebook from Christian Wiles Hairdressing in Northampton on Thuursday, September 5.

Mum Maria said: “It’s such a positive thing that he’s doing.

“He’s had to put up with some name calling because he has had long hair.

“But a close family member was diagnosed with cancer three months ago and that made Rousso even more determined to reach his goal.

“He’s 100 per cent done this all on his own and it takes a special person to do this.

“We are extremely proud of him as a family - it’s amazing.

“After the haircut he’ll looking completely different and I honestly think he’ll grow it again.”

Children with Cancer: Children with Cancer UK, Reg Charity No 298405 is the leading national children’s charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer.

To make a donation to Rousso please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/rousso-burns-hair-growing-challenge

To watch the charity hair cut visit Instagram @rb_charitysupport.