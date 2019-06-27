Little Harrowden murder: 15-year-old child among two more charged

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder over the death of a man in Little Harrowden.

Tristan Patel, 18, of Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, and a 15-year-old boy also from Wellingborough, who cannot be named because of his age, are charged in connection with the murder of Stevie Pentelow, aged 44, who died of a stab wound following an incident in Hardwick Road on Friday, June 21.

Both are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, June 27.

Two others charged with Mr Pentelow’s murder have been remanded in custody after court appearances earlier this week.

Levar Thomas, 20, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, and Sophie Hughes, 28, of Faraday Court, Thrapston, were both remanded ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 26, with their trial currently scheduled to begin on January 27, 2020.

Detectives investigating Mr Pentelow’s death continue to urge anyone with information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 19000321473. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.