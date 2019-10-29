Light up a Life to support Corby hospice

A Corby hospice is holding two services to give people the chance to reflect and remember loved ones.

Lakelands Hospice's Light Up A Life services are being held at 6.30pm on November 21 in Willow Place outside Boots, and at 6.30pm on December 5 at the hospice in Butland Road.

The ceremony allows people to make a dedication in the form of a shining light on the Christmas tree. The Christmas trees are the focus point of each service and will be illuminated with hundreds of lights to represent the life of a loved one.

Both trees will shine brightly throughout the festive season as a reminder of family and friends who are loved and missed.

The services will include Christmas carols, readings, performances, a reading of the dedication names and the lighting of the tree.

Anyone can make a dedication for a donation to the hospice and dedications can be made even if people are unable to attend the services.

All names will be entered into a special book of remembrance, which will be displayed on both nights and in the hospice’s reception throughout 2020. Dedication forms are available from the hospice, Lakelands Emporium or via www.lakelandshospice.co.uk.

Community fundraiser for the hospice Marina Rae said: “Our Light Up A Life services are very important to Lakelands Hospice and we feel privileged that we are able to help the community come together.

"The services are poignant and a really beautiful way to reflect and remember loved ones.”

Light Up A Life pins are also available to buy for £2 from the hospice or emporium.

The hospice thanked Barry Currall and his team at Cooperative Funeralcare in Corby for their sponsorship of the event by covering printing costs, providing the book of remembrance and providing all the refreshments and mince pies.

They also thanked Fiona Castle, Corby mayor Cllr Ray Beeby, deputy mayor Cllr Anthony Dady, town centre manager Dan Pickard, Corby Silver Band, Emma Mellon and Paul Davis, Chordless Corby, Colin and the team at Mobile Promotions, Brooke Weston CTC and all the volunteers who will be helping out at both services

Lakelands Hospice provides care for adults in Corby and the surrounding area affected by life-limiting illnesses such as cancer and advanced heart failure.

The day therapy service is open five days a week and can support up to 75 patients each week, totalling more than 3,700 attendances each year.

It also provides its Hospice at Home service, offering end-of-life care to people in their own home, in the last few days of their lives surrounded by their loved ones.

It costs £545,000 for Lakelands to provide these services, but as the hospice receives no Government or NHS funding, it relies totally on charitable donations, fundraisers and legacies.

For more information about supporting the hospice’s work and fundraising, call the fundraising team on 01536 747755.