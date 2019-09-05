Liberal Democrat candidate aiming to be Corby's MP announced

A long-serving Corby councillor has been announced as the Liberal Democrat candidate to become the town’s MP and he will be flying the remain banner.

With a general election possibly looming Chris Stanbra has said today (Sep 5) he will be battling for residents’ votes and aiming to take over as MP from Conservative Tom Pursglove, who has represented the area and East Northants since 2015.

The councillor has been holding the county council to account over the past turbulent year.

This will be the second attempt at winning the seat for the serving county councillor after coming third in the 2017 election.

The accountant from Danesholme has been representing Corby residents since 2003 when he was first elected to the borough council where he served until 2015. He has been a county councillor since 2017 and had an earlier stint on the county authority from 2009 to 2013.

He says his number one priority will be housing.

He said: “Housing is a big issue locally. There is not enough social housing and so if elected as the MP I would be campaigning to make houses cheaper to rent and make deposits more affordable.

“Another local issues is local government. Children’s and adult social services are in a bad state at the moment. They need to improve and we have to ensure that we don’t set up our two new unitary authorities to fail.

“Being a councillor give me experience of local politics which will be useful to the role.

“What I want to be is an assiduous, dedicated MP who campaigns for their area. I don’t have any ambitions to be a minister or to serve in Government.

He added: “I look forward to taking our message about the positive future for our nation within the EU, to local electors.”

The Liberal Democrats’ local popularity appears to have been rising, with the party coming second to the Conservatives in the February Oundle county council by-election.

The candidate will be on the ballot paper alongside Labour’s candidate Beth Miller, Brexit candidate Matt Belsom and Mr Pursglove. Other candidates may also join the line up.