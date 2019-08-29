Launch of Wellingborough photography competition

Amateur photographers in Wellingborough have been invited to submit their pictures of the town for a new competition.

Stanton Cross Developments has launched a competition to find photographs which capture the best of life, landscapes and views of the town.

With a top prize of £500, entries could include nature shots, photos of the town’s historic buildings and landmarks or pictures that capture a moment of everyday life in Wellingborough.

Two runners-up will receive £250 each.

Paul Boatman, Project Director for Bovis Homes responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “Wellingborough is a vibrant and lively town with a strong sense of community and an even stronger sense of local pride, and our photography competition gives the people who really know it best the opportunity to capture the best of the town.

“With the changing landscape at Stanton Cross, the wildlife and ecology within the local parks and surrounding countryside, and the buzz of the town, there is a wide range of material for budding photographers in the area. This is an opportunity for the people of Wellingborough to bring their vision of Wellingborough into focus; and we look forward to seeing the very best that the town has to offer in both photography talent, views, landscapes and life.”

Those wishing to be in with a chance of winning the prize should email their photographs (no larger than 2MB in size each) and contact details to stantoncross@mccann.com.

Alternatively, entries can be posted to The Best of Wellingborough Competition, C/O McCann PR & Social, Communications House, Highlands Road, Shirley, B90 4WE.

Entries should be submitted no later than midnight on Monday, September 16.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the Stanton Cross website www.stantoncross.co.uk.