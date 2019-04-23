Launch of junior Parkrun in Desborough proves a hit

Almost 100 youngsters took part in the launch of a Parkrun for juniors in Desborough.

Desborough Green Space Junior Parkrun launched on Sunday (April 21) at Desborough Leisure Centre.

Action from the junior Parkrun.

Helped by 42 volunteers who managed the event, 96 children aged between four and 14 successfully ran, walked and skipped around the 2km route.

Event director Matthew Peleszok said: “We are delighted with the numbers for our first event.

“The feedback from all the participants has been extremely positive and we hope to grow even further during the summer months.

“Thank you to Kettering Council and Desborough Community Development Trust for funding us.”

The volunteer organisers want to make the event a fixture in the local community offering an opportunity for young people to do some exercise, make friends and improve their mental wellbeing.

The organisers say they hope to provide volunteer opportunities for people locally where they can develop their confidence, social skills and ability to run events for large numbers.

They invited anyone who wants a weekly fix of free exercise to join them at 8.45am every Sunday.

To have your time recorded, register for a barcode here.

See what the course is like here and watch a video from the first event here.

For more information or to offer to volunteer contact desboroughgreenspace-juniorsoffice@parkrun.com or visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/desboroughgreenspace-juniors/.