Last push for Kettering's Beat the Street

People taking part in a scheme to get people walking and cycling in Kettering are being encouraged to make one last big effort to see how far the town can go.

Beat the Street has helped get more than 8,000 people moving in Kettering.

Taking place until Wednesday (November 6), the scheme has seen areas of the town transformed into a giant game where residents are rewarded with points and prizes for walking, cycling or scooting around their community.

Local people have already travelled an incredible 73,000 miles so far in the competition.

Schools, community groups and workplaces have been battling it out for the past several weeks to take home prizes of up to £400 in vouchers for books, sports or fitness equipment if they top the leader board.

The team topping the Total Point Score board so far are Brambleside Primary School, whose 751 team members have walked more than 11,900 miles. Fast and Physio currently top the Average Point Score leader board, and have walked over 1600 miles, but there is still time to change everything at the top. To encourage players to make one final push, the organisers behind Beat the Street have announced that every Beat Box in the game will be giving out double points during the final week.

Additionally, on the final day all Beat Boxes will be giving out triple points until the game ends at 7pm.

The leader board will then be taken down and the winners announced shortly after the competition.

Speaking about the final week points bonanza, Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community and Leisure said: “We’re already seeing the top schools and teams in Beat the Street going the extra mile as we enter the final part of the competition. However, with the chance to score double and triple points during the final week all teams have the chance to climb the leader boards and take home one of the top prizes.”