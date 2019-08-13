Lakelands smash fundraising target thanks to challenge heroes

Organisers of a fundraising push for Lakelands Hospice in Corby have thanked everyone who helped smash their #challenge581 target.

Remembering all the 581 patients helped by the Lakelands Hospice at Home service, a £17,500 fundraising target was set.

Brooke Weston students

The Lakelands team then challenged people to raise money in any way they liked during June under the #challenge581.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who rose to our #challenge581 in June.

“We asked you, the good people of Corby borough, to help us raise £17,500 and together you raised a whopping £22,334.27 for Lakelands Hospice.”

The challenge, now in its fifth year, has raised £61,318.03 for the Hospice at Home Service.

Firewalkers

People were invited to be creative with their fundraising with money made events including in-store events and coffee mornings to a bike marathon and a firewalk.

Collection tubs were placed in town businesses for customers to donate loose change to the cause, while those wanting a treat could buy sweet bags and cones for Marina’s Sweet Challenge.

Marina said: “There was the Shire Gathering at The Shire Horse, Sarah Gallagher’s 30 Day Memory Cycle, Happy Children’s Day, Brooke Weston Hospitality Heroes, Asda, Tesco Express and Morrisons Store Events, Primark Pride Days, The Range Festival Day, Dave & Joan DeRosa’s Charity Ballroom night, White Hart Paella Night, BP Fourways Superhero Event, Jackie Henry’s Tough Mudder, Coffee Morning and our very own nurses Up Hills and Down Dales challenge.

“We also had our amazing Firewalk Angels 2019 team who represented Pluswipes, Savoy Cinema, Castle Bingo, Quest Employment, Paletto Lounge and Taste Original.

Primark fundraisers

“They all bravely broke arrows on their throats, walked on broken glass and then guided by Diane Molloy all fire walked too.”

Schools across Corby took part in an entrepreneurial Bright Sparks Challenge where Key Stage 1 and 2 children raised as much as they could starting of with £25.

Winners were St Patrick’s Primary School, Stanion Primary School in second place, Beanfield Primary School third and Oakley Vale Primary School in fourth.

Marina added: “We are completely overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Corby and surrounding villages.

Fun-draising: targets were smashed with help from Primark, Corby staff

“This phenomenal amount of money will really help our amazing team of Hospice at Home Nurses to continue delivering more nights of palliative care to people living in in our community near the end of their lives, in the comfort of their own homes.

“The community’s support of #challenge581 will enable us to continue providing people in Corby with choice, so they can pass away in comfort, with dignity and compassion, surrounded by their loved ones in their own homes.

“Please take a moment to remember all 581 patients whom sadly have passed away, our thoughts are with their families.”

Firewalking for Lakelands