KGH to turn pink and blue for baby loss awareness

The maternity units at KGH will be lit in pink and blue next week (October 9 to 15) to support Baby Loss Awareness Week 2019.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is now in its 17th year and commemorates babies' lives for bereaved parents and families in an attempt to break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

There will be a range of events in Northamptonshire to commemorate Baby Loss Awareness Week 2019

Rachel Moss, part of the bereavement midwives team in Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals, said: "We hope that lighting up some buildings across the county in pink and blue, hosting some events with bereaved parents, offering some local church services and reflection time in our hospital chapels will all spark conversations about baby loss and the support that is on offer.

"I hope it will also give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies."

Other buildings turning pink and blue in Northamptonshire include Weston Favell shopping centre, the lift tower and St Michael and All Angels Church in Northampton and the maternity unit at Northampton General.

Members of the public can share their photos of buildings illuminated in pink and blue on social media with the hashtag #BLAW2019.

There will also be information displays at the county hospitals and the hospital chapels will be decorated with flowers donated by Tesco Mereway.

More information will be available at churches in Kettering and Northampton and there are several remembrance services open to anyone.

All Saints Church and St Peter and St Paul Church in Kettering are holding remembrance services.

A service at 7pm on Tuesday, October 15 will be held at St Peter and St Paul led by the Rev Dr Alice Watson and Rev Carys Walsh.

There will be another service in Kettering at the same time in All Saints Church.

On Friday, October 11, members of the Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death society) charity, who provide support to anyone affected by the death of a baby, will be at Tesco Mereway to talk about the work they do in Northamptonshire hospitals, including KGH.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands, said: "Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents to commemorate their babies who died.

"I hope bereaved families across Northamptonshire will feel less isolated and alone in their grief when they see buildings lit up and people supporting the event.

"Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year. It is devastating for parents and families and it's vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it."

More information can be found at the Baby Loss Awareness website.