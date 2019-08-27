KGH team shortlisted for prestigious award

A team which focuses on reducing unnecessarily long stays for KGH patients has been shortlisted for a national award.

The hospital's 'Long Stay Wednesday Team' has made it through into the finals of the HSJ Awards 2019.

The initiative involves a team of key senior staff meeting with ward teams and partner organisations every Wednesday to concentrate on helping long-stay patients to leave hospital.

They focus on ‘super stranded patients’, individuals who have been in hospital for more than three weeks for a variety of often complex reasons around their care, rehabilitation and appropriate support outside of hospital.

In July 2018 KGH had an average of 195 'super stranded' patients in hospital on any one day.

A year on – following the 'Long Stay Wednesday' work - this has been reduced to about 100 patients per day.

A KGH spokesman said: "It is very important to us to help these patients to leave hospital as quickly as possible for several reasons.

"We know that patients who stay for long periods in hospital tend to become physically less active, can lose muscle-mass and become frailer.

"They can also lose the confidence to live independently and become more dependent on others.

"It is important for the hospital to move people on as soon as they are well enough so we have beds available for seriously ill emergency patients coming in through A&E."

The finals of the HSJ Awards are being held on November 6 in London.