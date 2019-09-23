KFC targeting new Kettering drive-thru

Bosses at KFC are looking into opening a new drive-thru in Kettering.

The chicken joint is hatching a plan to increase their number of restaurants and has published a list of 'target locations' for new branches.

The list includes a drive-thru at Kettering North - although it's not clear where any new restaurant could be.

One obvious location would be just off the A43 near the new police building where there is already a drive-thru Starbucks, petrol station and Miller & Carter steakhouse.

Kettering already has a drive-thru KFC on the south side of town, just off Pegasus Court near the Odeon cinema.

A second branch in Silver Street in the town centre closed in April 2017.

A KFC spokesman said they already have 953 restaurants in the UK and hope to achieve 1,000 by 2020.

He added that they don't yet know where these new restaurants will open, but that they have some "great locations in mind".

Other regional locations on the list of targets include Daventry, Towcester and Stamford.

KFC opened its first restaurant in Utah in America in 1952.