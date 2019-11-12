Key Wellingborough routes 'to open in weeks'

Politicians posed for a photoshoot on the road in July.

There has been some discontent because Route 4 - a road linking Irthlingborough Road with the railway station - was behind schedule after it was promised it would open earlier this year with no firm opening date given.

It has appeared to be almost ready for some time and Conservative politicians posed for a photoshoot on it, which they heralded as its launch, as long ago as July.

But in a double boost a Stanton Cross spokesman has now told the Northants Telegraph that both Route 4 and nearby Route 9 - joining the 3,650-home estate with Finedon Road are set to open by the end of the month.

The spokesman said: “We apologise for the delay to the opening Route 4 and we are very grateful to the public for their continued patience and understanding while this vital infrastructure is completed.

"Subject to final health and safety inspections, both Route 4 and Route 9 are set to open for public use by the end of this month.

"Once the roads are open, there will continue to be minor works along the route and Network Rail’s Wellingborough station improvements will be ongoing as part of the Midland Main Line upgrade, but these works are not expected to impact on members of the public using the road.”

The opening of Route 4 will come as some relief to businesses on the Leyland Trading Estate, who have been hampered by access problems and diversions since the Irthlingborough Road bridge was demolished about a year ago.

Paul Cousens, from Wellingborough Tyres on the estate, said: "I am looking forward to it. Since they shut Ditchford [Road] we've been a ghost town.

"This will offer some relief, not just for us but for local traffic. We hopefully won't be queuing so much at Sidegate Lane."

Adam Gascoigne, whose business is based in Wellingborough, was a bit more cautious after previous deadlines were not met.