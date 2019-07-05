KettFest bringing art to the heart of town

A firm favourite on the Kettering calendar, KettFest 2019 returns across the town next week.

Now in its fifth year, the line-up showcases a mix of arts, culture and music with a launch party on Friday, July 12, at Kafe Bloc in Sheep Street.

The rock-themed evening will feature live music on the steps of the library, a motorbike rally and leather night.

On Saturday, July 13, the fun and entertainment will spread from the Market Square and Heritage Quarter to venues across the town – and there will be free parking across council-run car parks.

KettFest co-founder Jo Selby-Green said: “This year the emphasis is on the young people in the community.

“The Teenage Market will be put right at the heart of the event and there will be opportunities for teens to show their talents.

“Shire Sounds, a new radio station for Kettering, will be on site recording interviews for their broadcasts.”

In Kettering library local authors will be on hand to chat about their work and the hazeyjane quartet will play two 45-minute acoustic sets.

Music for all tastes will be on offer with northern soul, drum ‘n’ bass and reggae at The Yards’ Schtumfest; 80s covers with The Fevers at The Shire Horse, Under the Radar at The Prince of Wales and Midlands art rock troubadours Black Carrot playing tracks from their album Anthony & Leonard at The Three Cocks in Lower Street.

Photography fans will able to focus on exhibitions by Joe Foot and friends in the Newlands Centre and images by members of the Kettering and District Photographic Society will adorn the Market Place.

At 11am, Cosplayers will meet in Gold Street for a characterful parade through the town.

Poet Kezzabelle will be bringing her own brand of word weaving with story tellers, artists and musicians performing next to the Parish Hall in the Market Place from midday to 4pm.

In the evening, comedy legend Tony Slattery makes his debut at Kettering Arts Centre for KettFest weekend with an exclusively extended preview of his show before he returns to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star will provide an full evening of entertainment, when he will be in intimate conversation with comedy historian Robert Ross, reflecting on his rollercoaster career that has taken in everything from the Cambridge Footlights to Carry On Columbus.

The King of Improvisation will be back on stage with his partner in off-the-cuff comedy, Allan Lear, in a free-falling session of spontaneous fun.

Providing a comedy double-bill the previous night (Friday), Kettering Arts Centre’s Rolling In the Aisles Comedy Club has a special Kettfest edition with Radu Isac and Olaf Falafel who will be warming-up for their appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Jo added: “We are really lucky to have such a wide variety of entertainment, the vast majority of which is free.

“KettFest 2019 is a festival for the people by the people.

“Businesses can promote themselves for free and it gives us all the chance to be positive about Kettering.

“It’s never too late to join in – there are so many opportunities to perform, even if someone wants to bring an instrument and busk on the day.

“From clog dancers to circus skills, Bollywood to burlesque, there’s going to be a surprise around every corner - expect the unexpected.”

Find out more on the KettFest Facebook page.