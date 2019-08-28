Kettering woman fights back after amputation

A Kettering woman is fighting back after being hit with a devastating illness just months after marrying the love of her life.

Sarah Davidson, 41, left doctors fearing the worst after she was diagnosed with antiphilosiphid syndrome (APS), an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks itself, and had to have her lower limbs amputated earlier this year.

She lost her job with husband Colin working around the clock whilst caring for her. Currently she is restricted to solely living in her lounge and has to visit her friend’s house where there is a walk-in shower to get clean. Her APS will require life-long daily management. She is hoping to get prosthetic legs, although there are problems at present with one leg healing.

But now the mother-of-two is looking to rebuild her life.

To help her a raffle and coffee morning will be held at her daughter Steph's workplace, John Newman Hairdressing and Beauty in Rothwell, on August 30. Money raised will go towards making alterations to her home and will help buy vital equipment, including a monitor to check her blood clotting levels.

Sarah said: “This has changed my whole life but I am determined to find the positives in life and move forward so I can enjoy life again.

"But to do this I need some specialist equipment which will allow me to be more independent and improve my quality of life.”

Sarah married Colin in August last year, but her life took an unexpected turn in February when she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her left leg and admitted to Kettering General

Hospital with more two clots on her lungs.

Then in the space of three days, further blood clots on the brain caused a major stroke and she was transferred to Northampton General Hospital where she gradually got worse with pneumonia. Her lungs started to collapse and clots formed on her heart valves.

In March, her family prepared for the worst with her body rapidly deteriorating as doctors searched for a diagnosis. She was eventually diagnosed with, and treated for, APS at the

John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but her feet had started to die due to blood clots.

She undertook a double bilateral amputation in April back at Northampton and was discharged in May.

The salon is selling raffle tickets at £1 each with prizes including a spa day, a family ice skating ticket and Sunday dinner for two at Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, plus many more.

The prizes will be drawn at the coffee morning, which takes place on Friday, August 30, from 9am to 12 noon.