Kettering woman accused of Corby assault on the run after failing to turn up at court
Police are looking for her
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:14 pm
A woman accused of assaulting a Corby woman and criminal damage is wanted by police after she failed to turn up for her court appearance.
Ellesse Crabtree, 23, was due at magistrates' court on November 17 to face a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing £602 of damage to a car.
The incidents are said to have taken place in Corby on September 14.
Crabtree, of Princes Street, Kettering, did not turn up for the hearing in Northampton and magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest.
Anyone who has seen her can call police on 101.