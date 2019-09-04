Kettering warehouse park open for business

An industrial park on the edge of Kettering is open for business after developers announced its practical completion.

Five warehouse units have been built at Cransley Park, ranging from 25,000sq ft to 100,000 sq ft, on the site of the former Cransley Iron Works just off the A14/A43 roundabout.

None of the units - once described as 'a set of sheds' by an opposing councillor - have yet found confirmed occupiers although developers St Francis Group said they expect to make announcements soon.

Development director Gareth Williams said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved at Cransley Park - to have bought back to life an area of Kettering that had previously been the home of heavy industry and transform into this exceptional new grade A business park.

"At the same time, we have been very pleased with the increased level of occupier interest in the units as we neared completion and expect to make some announcements soon.”

It had been hoped in 2016 that the warehouse park would be ready for occupation by the end of that year, but by November Travellers parked up.

Plans to build a business park including offices and a hotel on the site were first submitted in 2006.

There will be further development after plans for a drive-thru Costa Coffee at Cransley Park were approved in June.

Director of letting agents Prop-Search Richard Baker said: “The development at Cransley Park is highly visible from the A14 and serves as a key development in the Kettering/A14 corridor in which there is presently a chronic shortage of grade A logistics and commercial property space.

"We are already fielding a significant number of enquiries and look forward to welcoming new occupiers to the park shortly.”