Kettering vintage rally and steam event ticket prices, times and attractions for event returning to fields off A14
The Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre – just off the A510 near Junction 11 of the A14 by Cranford – is due to take place tomorrow (Saturday, September 21) from 10am to 5pm and Sunday (September 22) from 10am to 4pm.
The event, which supports the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, will feature displays, military and emergency vehicles, steam engines, model steam, hundreds of vintage classic cars, tractors, vintage motorbikes and more.
There will also be an autojumble, trade stalls, craft and model tent, funfair, real ale festival and live entertainment.
Food on offer includes fish and chips, burgers, pizza, baked potatoes, curries, doughnuts, ice cream and more.
Admission costs £10 for adults, £8 for senior citizens and under fives go free. A family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £25.
Fans of classic cars are in for a treat as more than 380 vehicles – in two classic car categories – as well as the motorcycles, buses and carriages are set to grace two show rings
For more information go to www.kettering-vintage-rally.co.uk/
