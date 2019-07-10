Kettering vets set for £750,000 re-location

A vets in Kettering is set to move to a new £750,000 purpose-built surgery just down the road.

Northlands Veterinary Hospital will re-locate from its current home in Northampton Road, where it has been based for more than 50 years.

The Northlands team outside their future home.

The vets will move to a former children’s centre and nursery in Station Road that has been unoccupied for more than 10 years.

It will be renovated with a modern appearance and additional space to provide extra comfort and facilities for ill pets and will boast three consulting rooms, three operating rooms, dental room, ultrasound and x-ray room, reception and waiting area.

There will also be a CT scanner, separate kennelling and waiting room facilities for dogs and cats, and improved car parking for clients.

Karl Walker, practice manager, said: “This is going to be a fantastic move for Northlands and will allow us to provide a complete veterinary service for our clients and their pets for years to come.

“The building has three floors allowing us the space to adapt the premises to our requirements and provide a modern, relaxed working environment for the practice team.

“It is an attractive old building and we will be retaining as much of its original features as we can, while bringing the building up to modern standards.

“The current site is situated by a main road in the town centre, so parking has always been a little tricky.

"As this new building has its own car park it will mean our clients can easily drive to the hospital to see us at any time of the day, particularly in an emergency.”

Plans for the re-location and change of use of the building were approved by Kettering Council and building work is starting this month.

The new practice is expected to open in January 2020. The hospital operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.