Kettering smokehouse offering free Remembrance Sunday roasts for veterans

Billionaires, which opened in Sheep Street about a year ago, will give any veterans a free roast dinner on Remembrance Sunday (November 10).

All they have to do is book ahead and bring proof of ID that shows they are a veteran.

Owner Drew Wilcox said: "We just want to give something back to them for what they give to us.

Drew Wilcox, who owns Billionaires.

"I've always wanted to give something back to the forces.

"They protect us and who knows what would happen in the world without them doing what they do."

The restaurant, which already offers 10 per cent off for emergency service workers, will also be serving up bacon rolls with tea or coffee for £2 on the day of remembrance.

The parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday in Kettering will be slightly different this year.The Kettering branch of the Royal British Legion has said that instead of a service at St Peter and St Paul Church there will be a drumhead service in Sheep Street beside the war memorial.

Ceremonies will begin with a parade and inspection at 2pm.

The parade will march to the war memorial on a route through Market Street, Horsemarket, Dalkeith Place, Silver Street, Gold Street and High Street before returning to Sheep Street.