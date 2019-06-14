Kettering shopkeeper rows with council over blocked drain

A Kettering shopkeeper says he is “shocked” after being told he must fix a drain on a public footpath outside his shop.

Heavy rain this week meant a blocked drain on the path near Paul’s Stop & Shop in Montagu Street reared its ugly head.

But when shopkeeper Kamal Paul called Northamptonshire County Council - who look after public rights of way and some blocked drains - he was told it was not their responsibility.

Mr Paul said: “I am shocked that we have to fix something on a public footpath.

“It will have to be fixed because if it doesn’t and it gets to winter and freezes, what will happen if someone slips?”

A county council spokesman said that fixing the drain was the responsibility of the owner as it took non-highway water.

The spokesman said: “There is a down drainage pipe fixed to the side of the property taking water from the roof.

“It is discharging directly into a small drain which would be the responsibility of the owner as it takes private (non-highway) water.”

During the heavy rain yesterday water rose and went into the shop.

Mr Paul estimated it has caused £1,500 worth of damage to their floor.