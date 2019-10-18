Kettering schoolgirl raises more than £1,000 by shaving her head

An 11-year-old girl shaved off her hair to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of her grandad.

Mylee Jackson raised an amazing £1,360 through her hair shave, exceeding her £1,000 target.

Mylee Jackson shaved off all her hair and has raised a huge amount of money for Cancer Research UK in memory of her Grandad

The Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) student said: "It's 10 years since my grandad passed away from cancer, I was one-years-old and don't remember him.

"I just wanted to do something to help everyone in this world have the opportunity to know their family, it's so important."

Mylee's mum Kat said the idea came about when they were talking about Mylee's grandad.

"She's 11 so her grandad died when she was one and it's the 10-year anniversary. We were talking about him and she got quite upset that she didn't get the chance to get to know him," said proud mum Kat.

Mylee ready for her trim

Mylee has just started at KBA and Kat said she made sure to check with the school that the head shave was allowed and the school were really supportive.

Kat said: "KBA have been amazing.

"Even the headteacher donated!"

Mylee's mum thinks she was brave to shave off all her hair at such a young age and so soon after starting a new school.

After cutting off all her hair, it was time for a wet shave

Kat said: "I don't think I could have done it at her age, it's quite brave.

"There was no point where she thought she didn't want to do it."

Kat thinks the look suits Mylee and reckons she resembles another famous shaved head.

She said: "She's got a bit of a Sinead O'Connor look going on."

Mylee's new 'do!

Mylee's friends were there to help and support her when she shaved her hair off and many of them filmed it to stream it on social media.

You can donate to Mylee for her head shave by visiting her Cancer Research fundraising link here.