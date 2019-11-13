Kettering schoolgirl donates nine inches of hair to charity

Kiera's new hair after cutting off nine inches

Kiera Maher, nine, is a pupil at Hall Meadow Primary School and has only ever had trims before because she loved her long hair.

Kiera's mum, Shona Dove, said: "She had nine inches off in the end instead of the original eight. She has raised £371.50 which is an amazing amount and she is so happy she has been able to raise this and to donate nine inches of hair."

Kiera is donating her long locks to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who need them. Her fundraising is also going to the charity.

Kiera has always had long hair, seen here before her haircut

Kiera's new hair style is very different because she has always had long hair, but Shona said: "She's over the moon with it.

"She couldn't stop looking in the mirror after having it done. It looks lovely on her and really suits her."

Kiera's decision to cut her hair and raise money for charity after thinking more about her late nanny, Paula King.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph before, Shona said: "My mum passed away seven years ago and [Kiera's] been thinking about her but she didn't want to say anything to me in case it upset me."

Ready for the chop! The Little Princess Trust need at least seven inches of hair from donations

Kiera said: "I feel very lucky to have such long hair and I want to give other children a chance to be happier and feel good about themselves."

The Little Princess Trust need a minimum of seven inches of hair from donations.

Shona said she could not remember the last time Kiera had a hair cut and she is really proud of Kiera for doing such a lovely thing, especially fundraising on top of donating her hair.

Kiera has smashed her target of £250 and has raised £371.50. Her JustGiving page donates directly to The Little Princess Trust and is still active, you can find it here.Well done, Kiera!