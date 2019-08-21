Kettering's Wicksteed Park back on TV screens

Wicksteed Park is back on screens across the country after launching its first TV advert in 10 years.

The 30-second advert - part of a drive to publicise a multi-million pound investment in its attractions and facilities - is being broadcast across Sky using their Adsmart platform.

The advert features a family day out at the Kettering park with descriptions of the attractions spelling out the word 'discover'.

It is a combination of blue and white CGI imagery, to give the effect of opening up into the world of Wicksteed, and video of the park’s attractions including Wicksteed ice cream, slides, the carousel, the Sway Rider wave swing, the pinfari rollercoaster and the park's newest attraction Wicky's Mini Rangers.

Wicksteed Park head of sales and marketing Rachel James said: “We have a lot to shout about these days, ranging from a £1.78m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which will enable us to continue the park’s transformation and preserve its unique history, to all the exiting new rides and attractions we have.

“The feedback we have been getting from visitors has been fantastic but we wanted to spread the word to as wider an audience as possible.

“We have moved on from the last TV advert the park did and we wanted to convey our bright, modern, new image alongside our historical importance and we think the advert does that perfectly.”

Mark Gibson, managing director of Hatch who produced the advert, said: "We are really proud to be working with Wicksteed Park and The Village to breathe new life into this incredible, historic park.

“Our in-house 3D animations and Alexa shot footage showcase the massive depth of fun and excitement that can be had for all ages. It's great to be part of something encouraging kids and families to get outside across the summer.

“We can't wait to watch the park grow for the next generation."

Richard Cox, partner at The Village communications who worked with the park to create the advert, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Hatch and Wicksteed Park at this most exciting time and being part of the team bringing this legendary park back to our TV screens after a decade or more.”