Scouts, Cubs and Beavers from across the region marched across the Kettering park yesterday afternoon (Sunday, April 28) after attending a ceremony at the pavilion in which they renewed their promises and received awards. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs.

1. St George's Day Parade, Kettering St George's Day Parade ugc Buy a Photo

2. St George's Day Parade, Kettering St George's Day Parade ugc Buy a Photo

3. St George's Day Parade, Kettering St George's Day Parade ugc Buy a Photo

4. St George's Day Parade, Kettering St George's Day Parade ugc Buy a Photo

View more