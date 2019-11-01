Kettering's 'Spooky Street' picture special

Residents in Kettering's Kingsley Avenue outdid themselves last night (Thursday) with their Halloween displays.

Dozens of households took part in the tradition as children flocked to trick or treat and fill their bags with sweets.

One taking part was 20-year-old Chelsea Auburn's family, who have been putting up displays for the past 15 years.

Their circus freak show display was a big attraction as they handed out more than 1,000 sweets with many donated by the public, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Greggs.

Chelsea, who runs the Kingsley Avenue's Halloween Facebook page, said: "It's a bit of fun and a great thing for the people of Kettering to come to. They know it's always going to be on and it's such a brilliant night."

Check out some of our pictures of the amazing displays and those out trick or treating last night below.

The Auburn family put on a freak show

IT was a great night in Kingsley Avenue

This boy took his display duties very seriously!

The street was packed before 5pm

Thousands of sweets were given away

Keep out!

One of the more terrifying sights!

This family went all out

There was plenty of pumpkins at the pumpkin patch