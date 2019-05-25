Kettering’s nightlife wins award again

Kettering’s town centre has been given a top award for its nightlife.

The town has been given the Purple Flag accreditation, which recognises a safe, thriving and vibrant evening economy, for the third time.

The Purple Flag for nightlife is similar to the Green Flag for parks and the Blue Flag for beaches.

The award is given based on an assessment of factors including visitor attractions, things to do, levels of lighting, the clarity of signage, the level of crime and cleanliness standards.

Sanjai Tailor, chairman of Kettering Pubwatch, said: “The Purple Flag scheme has brought the responsible operators of the town together to ensure that customers can enjoy themselves in the town centre in a safe and controlled environment.

“The members of Kettering Pubwatch support The Purple Flag award as it further improves the customers’ experience of the town.”

Kettering was first awarded the Purple Flag in 2015, renewed in 2017, and once again awarded it in May 2019 after assessors from Association of Town Centre Management (ATCM) came to visit.

The assessment team were shown a variety of restaurants, entertainment and culture as well as the pubs and clubs. They also undertook research about Kettering town centre and interviewed various people before they conducted their overnight inspection.

Cllr Mark Dearing, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “It is a huge achievement for a market town to be presented with a Purple Flag award and would not have been possible without the help of local businesses, Street Pastors, Kettering police and Pubwatch.”

Inspector Scott Little from Northamptonshire Police said: “Purple Flag is a prestigious award that recognises excellence in town centre management and forms a valuable contribution to making Northamptonshire the safest place in the country.

“This is recognition of the enormous amount of work and effort which has gone into securing the award, and proves what can be achieved when people work hard together.

“The people of Kettering have demonstrated how our town centres can be attractive, safe places which more people will want to visit and enjoy.”

Since 2007, the programme has awarded the Purple Flag status to more than 70 towns and cities in the UK and Ireland.

Kettering is celebrating their successful renewal along with other Purple Flag areas including Dublin, Plymouth, Derby, Newcastle and Sligo.

Rochelle Mathieson, head of commercial development at Kettering Council, said: “I am delighted that Kettering’s town centre has once again been recognised as a welcoming and well managed place to visit in the evening.

“The Purple Flag award is not just about safety, but also the vibrancy and diversity of the evening and night-time offer. I would like to congratulate all the partners involved.”

Rob Webb, Kettering Street Pastors co-ordinator, said: “Kettering Street Pastors are proud to work in close partnership with the council,

police and door staff to create a positive, vibrant atmosphere in the town and help to ensure everyone enjoys a safe night out.”