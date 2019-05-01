Kettering’s Kathleen celebrates 100th birthday

A Kettering woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a good old catch-up at the weekend.

Kathleen Payne marked becoming a centenarian on Saturday (April 27) with a family gathering at The Old Vicarage care home in Weekley.

Kathleen with her card from the Queen.

Family members travelled from across the country to catch up with her, reminisce over tea and cake, sing happy birthday and watch her open her card from the Queen.

Kathleen, who was joined by her sister, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, grew up in Hampshire and lived there until she was 85.

She was the organ player in her local church for more than fifty years and was heavily involved in the local community.

In 2004 she moved to Kettering to be closer to her family.

Kathleen is described by family as “kind, thoughtful and caring” and having an excellent memory.

At the care home she is well-known for her cheerful demeanour.

Kathleen said the secret to her longevity is “enjoying everything in moderation” - although her advice was not heeded by all once her birthday cake had been cut.