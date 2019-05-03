Kettering purse snatch suspect caught on camera

Police investigating the theft of a woman’s purse in Kettering have released a CCTV video of a man they would like to speak to.

The theft happened between 10.30am and 11.15am on Thursday, April 25, while the victim visited a business in Market Street.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information helpful to their investigation.

The man is described as in his 70s, with olive skin, short and of heavy build. He wore a cap, light coloured or beige trousers, and a greyish-navy zip up top. He was carrying a phone and spoke with an Italian accent.

The man, or anyone with information about his identity, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Incident number: 19000209379