Kettering pub’s £500,000 transformation begins

A £500,000 refurbishment to re-open a tired Kettering pub is under way.

The Old Market Inn in Market Place has been closed for almost two years but it’s hoped pints will be pulled once again by early August.

Jonathan Pinder outsdie The Old Market Inn. Picture: Ian Hodgkinson / Picture It

The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and the pub’s new operator, Jonathan Pinder.

Mr Pinder said: “The Old Market Inn will bring something different to Kettering.

“Our emphasis is on providing a fantastic pub in stylish surroundings with a packed programme of events and a great atmosphere.

“We’ll be here for all occasions from morning coffees and weekend brunches to late night parties.”

How the pub could look when it opens.

Once open the pub will create 25 jobs.

The work will renovate the outside of the building in keeping with the rest of the square with seating at the front.

A disused courtyard to the rear will be turned into an all-weather garden complete with festoon lighting, an outside bar and seating for 60.

The Old Market Inn’s dated interior will get a complete overhaul. The refurbishment will move the central bar and knock two rooms into one light airy space with wooden floors, stripped original brickwork and art on the walls.

Mr Pinder said: “The designs are stunning. The Old Market Inn will be unrecognisable.”

The revamp will add a new kitchen, pizza oven and barista quality coffee machine.

Food will be available all day and the menu will focus on “street food” style casual dining including sourdough pizzas, slow cooked meats and sharing platters.

The Old Market Inn will serve a premium drinks range featuring Best of British and local producers. There will be a wide choice of beers from craft keg and cask to lagers, a large and varied selection of wines and spirits and a classic cocktail menu.

Mr Pinder plans to put on regular nights of live music with DJ sets and themed nights.

After the pub’s re-opening in early August, a second phase of work will get under way to upgrade the five first floor en-suite letting rooms. This is expected to complete by Christmas.

Star Pubs & Bars operations director for the Midlands, Paul Linton, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Jonathan to bring The Old Market Inn back to life and enhance the town’s Market Place.

“Kettering is an increasingly popular place to live and there’s a demand for new venues.

“The Old Market Inn’s refurbishment is part of a £50m investment we’re making in pubs around the country this year.

“It’s a sign of our confidence in the future of the Great British pub.”