Kettering pub re-opens with brand new look

One of Kettering's oldest pubs has re-opened with a very different look following an extensive refurbishment.

The Old Market Inn in Market Place, which has been closed for two years, opened its doors to customers again last Friday.

The Old Market Inn in Kettering recently re-opened with a very different look

The £500,000, nine-week refurbishment included moving the central bar and knocking through so that the two rooms became one. An all-weather garden has been created with an outdoor bar and later this year, the refurbished bedrooms above the pub will open.

The project has been undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and the pub’s business owner, Jonathan Pinder, who is looking forward to the grand opening on August 22.

Mr Pinder said: "The pub has been refurbished from top to toe. We had a concept of having a premium drinks offer with street-style food in stylish surroundings with lots of events. This pub, which we believe to be the second oldest in Kettering, had fallen into disrepair so we came up with plenty of plans for a really great night out.

"The first days of trade has been brilliant and there's a lot of wow factor from people when they first come in because it looks so different."

The pub will screen live sports and is hoping to stage live music events. The menu includes sour-dough pizza, burgers, toasted sandwiches and sharing platters.

It is open every day from midday until August 22 when it will open from 10am. It will stay open until midnight on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11pm on other nights.