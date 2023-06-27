News you can trust since 1897
Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride DayHayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day
Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day

Kettering primary school children parade with pride at rainbow day celebration

The event is held every two years
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST

Pupils and staff at a Kettering primary school have celebrated a special Rainbow Day inspired by the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride events.

Wearing colourful festival clothes, Hayfield Cross Primary School enjoyed a day of learning followed by a gathering in the school playground with music, dancing and games.

Organiser, class teacher Hannah Shrive, sporting floral dungarees, led the children around the playground in a joyful parade.

She said: “One of our school values is ‘remember that I commanded you to be strong and brave. So don’t be afraid. The Lord your God will be with you everywhere you go’ from Joshua 1:9, so it fits in with our vision – to be strong and brave.”

After an all school assembly, each year group had a different book to focus on including different types of families. Lessons included making the different rainbow flags.

Ms Shrive added: “For year groups up to Year 3 we looked at gender stereotypes. Years 4, 5 and 6 looked at issues in the news about LGBTQ+ issues. Year 6 looked at queer role models and the history of Pride.”

