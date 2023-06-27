Kettering primary school children parade with pride at rainbow day celebration

The event is held every two years

Pupils and staff at a Kettering primary school have celebrated a special Rainbow Day inspired by the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride events.

Wearing colourful festival clothes, Hayfield Cross Primary School enjoyed a day of learning followed by a gathering in the school playground with music, dancing and games.

Organiser, class teacher Hannah Shrive, sporting floral dungarees, led the children around the playground in a joyful parade.

She said: “One of our school values is ‘remember that I commanded you to be strong and brave. So don’t be afraid. The Lord your God will be with you everywhere you go’ from Joshua 1:9, so it fits in with our vision – to be strong and brave.”

After an all school assembly, each year group had a different book to focus on including different types of families. Lessons included making the different rainbow flags.

Ms Shrive added: “For year groups up to Year 3 we looked at gender stereotypes. Years 4, 5 and 6 looked at issues in the news about LGBTQ+ issues. Year 6 looked at queer role models and the history of Pride.”

1 . Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day Hayfield Cross Primary School - Rainbow Pride Day Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales