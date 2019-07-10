Kettering poet releases first book

A Kettering author has released his first poetry anthology.

Carl Peach, 54, has self-published the book called Man Up on Amazon.

It explores unresolved emotions from various stages of his life and tackles topics such as suicide, infant death, dementia and unrequited love.

Carl said: "As a child I was taught that we shouldn’t display our emotions.

"Big boys don’t cry, and my parents adhered to that school of thought. If we internalise and bottle up our emotions this can lead to difficulties in later life, especially when in comes to forming meaningful relationships.

"Writing a book has been very cathartic and whilst painful at times, it has helped a lot. I would encourage everyone to write down their thoughts, even if you have no intention of sharing or publishing them."

Carl has lived in Kettering his whole life and runs a small marketing consultancy. He has been writing regularly for about two and a half years since he joined Kettering poet Kezzabelle

Ambler’s Weaving Words group.

He enjoys sharing his poetry performances via spoken word events, festivals or sometimes at coffee mornings or charity events.

Carl hopes to arrange poetry performances in neighbouring towns over the summer months.

If you would like Carl to read at your event or become involved in a collaboration, contact him at mail@carlpeach.com.