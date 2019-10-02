Kettering players travel 16,000 miles in week one of Beat the Street amid accusations of cheating

In the first week of Kettering's Beat the Street more than 5,000 players have joined the game and travelled 11,000 miles.

Beat the Street is a game designed to get people moving more by searching for beat boxes on lampposts which they then swipe with a card or fob to collect points.

The more you travel and swipe, the more points you win.

Kettering's game has really taken off, with 5,269 players signed up in just one week since the game launched last Wednesday and players had travelled an astonishing 16,417 miles in total by yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 2).

Brambleside primary school are currently top of the points leader board with 75,900 points.

The top 19 teams in the points leader board are all local schools.

Despite the game's success, there have also been accusations of cheating.

Writing on Beat the Street Kettering's Facebook page, one player said: "Good way to bring the community together. Just a shame to hear of people being seen cheating and driving in between boxes."

Hannah Smith, local co-ordinator of Beat the Street, said: "We have received a couple of reports of people driving between beat boxes which is a complete waste of time and frustrating for everyone playing the game properly.

"Although this is only a tiny minority of all the people playing, we’d ask everybody to keep to the spirit of the competition and not use their cars.

"Anybody found to be cheating will have the points wiped from their cards.”

There have also been reports of some Bbeat boxes not working but Beat the Street said their engineering team have been making repairs around the town.

There are five weeks left to play Beat the Street and teams and members can still register to play.

Cllr Scott Edwards, portfolio holder for community and leisure at Kettering Council, said: "It's amazing to see so many people in Kettering out walking or cycling together as part of Beat the Street."

Head of public services at the council, Shirley Plenderleith, said: "We have already seen a tremendous number of players start playing in just one week so it has clearly taken over the town.“

Hannah Smith added: "The aim of Beat the Street is to encourage communities to get moving and to become more active.

"We've had a brilliant response so far and are delighted with the way the people of Kettering have embraced it so enthusiastically."