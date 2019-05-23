Kettering plant sale to raise money for Scout group

A wide range of plants will go on sale on Saturday (May 25) to fundraise for the 5th Kettering Scout group.

Perennials, hanging basket plants, summer bedding, grow your own vegetable, seedlings and herbs will all be available for purchase, as will planted patio pots.

Many have been predominantly homegrown and some are donations from larger companies.

"Once it's gone it's gone," said Vicky Geary, assistant Beaver leader with the 5th Kettering Scout group.

"There will also be some yummy cakes available to enjoy with a cup of tea or coffee.

"All proceeds from the plant sale to 5th Kettering Scout Group who are looking to purchase some new tents."

The sale at St Michaels Church in Roundhill Road runs from 10am to 2pm.