Kettering park gears up for Wellingborough charity's 17th annual Crazy Hats Walk

A Wellingborough charity's annual fundraising walk will see all participants given pink baseball caps as they join together as a team to support breast cancer care in Northamptonshire.

The Crazy Hats Walk, the biggest fundraising event in the Wellingborough breast cancer charity’s calendar, takes place at Wicksteed Park in Kettering on Sunday, May 19.

All participants will receive a pink hat and a special medal

Entry is £10 for adults, £6 for under-16s, and all who take part are asked to make between one and five laps of the park.

Last year’s walk attracted more than 1,700 walkers and raised almost £50,000.

All funds support the charity’s hospital projects, holiday home and support and therapy services.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper said: “The walk this year will take on a slightly different stance in that you will not be required to make a crazy hat as hats (sponsored by Avon) will be given to you.

“This is to create a team-like atmosphere and to add to this we ask that all walkers wear something pink – the crazier the better.

“We will have pink T-shirts on sale. Also this year we will be giving out ‘freebies’ en-route from Avon and other generous sponsors with a lovely winner’s medal presented on completion of the walk.”

Walkers can register at crazyhatsbreastcancerappeal.co.uk, by phone on 01933 442999 or via email on crazyhats@btconnect.com.