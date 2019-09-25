Kettering panto starring CBBC presenter launches

Kettering's Lighthouse Theatre has launched this year's pantomime, Cinderella, with a red carpet Royal Ball.

CBBC star Ed Petrie, best known for presenting 'Marrying Mum and Dad', 'All Over the Place' and 'Hacker Time' with Hacker T. Dog, was VIP guest at the ball earlier today.

The panto is starring CBBC's Ed Petrie as Buttons

Ed will be playing Buttons in Cinderella and said: “Having heard great things about the Lighthouse Theatre’s panto in Kettering I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in.

"Buttons has to be my all-time favourite panto character, relentlessly cheerful despite the fact that Cinderella has totally friend-zoned him. Can’t wait till December!”

Ed trained as an actor with the National Youth Theatre and at Goldsmith's College in London before becoming a presenter, so he's bound to put on a performance to remember.

Buttons is Cinderella's best friend and will be helped by the Fairy Godmother to make sure Cinders has a magical night to remember.

The panto is running from Friday, December 13 until Sunday, January 5

Cinderella will be played by Melissa Jane Fleming, who has recently graduated from drama school and played the title role in a UK tour of Alice in Wonderland.

David Corbishley, theatre manager at the Lighthouse theatre, said: "Last year's panto, Aladdin was a huge success and one of our best pantomimes yet."

The panto is being sponsored by Wilson Browne solicitors, who have sponsored the last two pantomimes at the Lighthouse.

David Corbishley added: "We are delighted to be working alongside Wilson Browne once again this year. The Lighthouse theatre pantomime has become an annual tradition for friends and families throughout Kettering and the local area."

The panto will of course feature Cinderella's wicked step-sisters

Wayne Jenkins, marketing director at Wilson Browne solicitors, said: "It's great to be working with the Lighthouse Theatre for the third year in a row.

"Most of our employees and clients are local and we work hard to ensure we give something back."

The pantomime is being produced by Jordan Productions, who are producing pantomimes all over the country.

Cinderella runs from Friday, December 13, 2019 until Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The Lighthouse theatre said: "Tickets are on sale now and selling faster than Cinderella on her way home when the clock strikes midnight."

You can book tickets online or by calling the box office on 01536 414141.