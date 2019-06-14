Kettering nursery wins Northants Telegraph award

Strong relationships between parents and long-standing staff is one of the reasons cited by this year’s winners of the Northants Telegraph Nursery of the Year award.

The 2019 champion of the annual competition was revealed this week, with Windermere Day Nursery and Pre-school, in Haweswater Road, Kettering, taking the crown.

It topped a poll after hundreds of votes were cast for dozens of entries.

Staff at Windermere were delighted to hear the news.

The nursery was founded in August 2001 and is part of the Childbase Partnership group, which has more than 40 nurseries in the UK.

It is an employee-owned partnership, with its staff sharing in dividends.

Windermere is one of only 36 nurseries in the country to earn Eco-School certified status, operated by Keep Britain Tidy, due to its environmental efforts.

The nursery recycles numerous items, has its own garden to grow fruit and vegetables and even makes its own yoghurt.

It has about 180 children on its roll, with 40 members of staff, and was rated as Outstanding by Ofsted at its last inspection.

The nursery also helps with apprenticeship and student placements, while also offering funded-only placement for children.

Manager Amy McCulloch said: “Our staff have been here a long time and have a great relationships with parents, so we have seen several sets of siblings attend here.

“It’s those strong relationships which are key.”

The runner-up was Rhymetime Nursery, in Churchill Way, Kettering.

And taking third spot was sister company Rhymetime Nursery, of Newton Road in Rushden.