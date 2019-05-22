Kettering man who rammed police cars after attack on mother gets six months in jail

A 38-year-old man will spend six months in prison for ramming a car into two police vehicles shortly after fleeing from officers who were trying to arrest him for an assault on his mother,

The court heard how on April 19, police were called to an address in Bath Road after the reports of the assault by Matthew White.

After the attack, White's mother left the address and rang the police.

White, who pursued his mother, was seen banging on the door of a nearby house.

In an attempt to get away from police, White got into a friend's Rover and drove away, the court heard.

He was then boxed in by two police vehicles, one in front of his car and one at the rear.

In order to escape, White rammed each vehicle "at least three times", forcing an officer to shout to the other "get out of the way", the prosecution's Ben Gow told Judge Rupert Mayo at Northampton Crown Court.

Both sustained minor injuries as they jumped out of the path of the Rover.

The car to the rear was shunted back down the street and hit a parked car.

One officer was able to smash a window of the Rover, spray the inside of the car with pepper spray and arrest White.

In his police interview, White admitted the assault on his mother, and the further argument, and he accepted he saw the police lights and tried to run away.

He had no driving licence and wasn't insured on the car.

Mr Gow said White had told police in his interview that "he was sorry for scaring the officers and hoped none were injured".

White, who has a mental disorder, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted for assaulting his mother, the police officers, criminal damage and dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

"What happened in April at home and in the street was a very sad series of events," said Judge Mayo.

He added that police officers "should not be expected to be rammed or driven at by people in cars" while they were doing their job.